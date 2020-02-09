DubaiCoin Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $330,243.00 and $179.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024390 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024309 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006267 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

