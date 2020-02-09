Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.27 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

