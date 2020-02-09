Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $757,209.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,293,795 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

