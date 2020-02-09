Dusk Network Tops One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $1.01 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.64 or 0.05839003 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023957 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00129269 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,293,795 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

