Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

