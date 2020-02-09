Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 150.8% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $10,601.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,066.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.02245278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.04389832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00754402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00842283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00695138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,886,467 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

