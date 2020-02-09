Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,206.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $207,206.00 and $244,953.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00398447 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 856,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,366 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

