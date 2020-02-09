e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0705

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00754799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007515 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,937,843 coins and its circulating supply is 17,115,452 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

