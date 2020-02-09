e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $38.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00764604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,937,748 coins and its circulating supply is 17,115,357 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

