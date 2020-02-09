e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce sales of $67.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.70 million and the lowest is $64.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $275.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $276.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $289.52 million, with estimates ranging from $281.83 million to $299.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

ELF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

