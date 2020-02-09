Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 201,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,087. The company has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.23. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

