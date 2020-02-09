Eastern Bank Has $21.33 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

