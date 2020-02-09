Eastern Bank Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

