Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,980. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $139.76.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 203,213 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

