Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.92% of Eastman Chemical worth $282,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 891,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

