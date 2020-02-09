Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Eaton stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

