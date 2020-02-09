Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 3,063,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

