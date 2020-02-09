ebakus (EBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ebakus has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ebakus has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $52,727.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ebakus token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ebakus' total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens. The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ebakus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

