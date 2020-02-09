eBitcoin Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 166.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded up 179.7% against the US dollar. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

