EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 38.6% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.13 million and $163,580.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

