EchoLink Price Tops $0.0022 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $122,407.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.05813776 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003133 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.