Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several research firms recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.