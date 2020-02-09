EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $304,611.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000769 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00081117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,141.36 or 1.00590695 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, DDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

