Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

