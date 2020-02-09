Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,452 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $141.02. 1,983,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

