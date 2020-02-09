Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,714 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $71.56. 6,608,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

