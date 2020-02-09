Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $79.51. 1,166,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

