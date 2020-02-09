Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

LOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

