Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $93.90. 210,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,567. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

