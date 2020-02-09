Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

