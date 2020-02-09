Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.