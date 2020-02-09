Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.04 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. 13,093,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

