Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 3,834,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

