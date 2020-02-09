Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,279,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,939 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 15.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 77,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

FCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. 99,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,821. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

