Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,854. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.