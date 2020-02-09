Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,543 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403,046 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after buying an additional 1,410,112 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,249,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 426,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 968,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,918. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.10, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

