Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Boeing by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.