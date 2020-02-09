Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 891,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

