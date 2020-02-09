Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 307 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.74. 712,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $556.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.