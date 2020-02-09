Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 33,764 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,764 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

