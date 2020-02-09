Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 906 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in 3M by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.