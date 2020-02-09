Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 46.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,351,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.