Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Southern by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

