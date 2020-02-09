Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. 2,260,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,039. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

