Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 144,407 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.23. 1,826,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,174. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.