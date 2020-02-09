Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.32% of Editas Medicine worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,666 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 418,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 76,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

