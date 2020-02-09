EDRCoin (EDRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $146.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $50,011.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

