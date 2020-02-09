EDUCare Achieves Market Cap of $33.36 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare token can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

