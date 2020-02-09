Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,222 shares of company stock valued at $29,963,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $232.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average is $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

