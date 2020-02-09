Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $52.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

